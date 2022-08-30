Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.74 Million Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,730 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 19th.

SNP stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

