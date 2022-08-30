Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 413,011 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,011 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

