Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 15,274 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 137,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.06. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

