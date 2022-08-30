Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,272 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 393.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.81.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

