Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,736 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $63.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

