Nwam LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

