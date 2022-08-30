Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,362 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Dropbox worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 545,966 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after buying an additional 1,341,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after buying an additional 411,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,328,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,467.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,115 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.