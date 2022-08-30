Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 2,091 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

