Nwam LLC Invests $232,000 in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

