Nwam LLC Sells 5,738 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,171 shares of company stock worth $4,153,509 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 3.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

