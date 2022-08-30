Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.91 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 797.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,284 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 556,974 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,406,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE EQNR opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

