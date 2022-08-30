Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Arvinas worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,020 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 567,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,616,000 after purchasing an additional 104,312 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

Shares of ARVN opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $98.67.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

