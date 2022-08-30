Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 246,000 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Cronos Group worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cronos Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cronos Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Cronos Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cronos Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 540,317 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 26.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

