Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 655 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $340.67 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.04.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

