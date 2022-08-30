Nwam LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

PECO opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 114.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.41%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

