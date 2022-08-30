Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Stock Holdings Cut by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

RYE opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

