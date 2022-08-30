Nwam LLC Invests $274,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 214,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 181,306 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 702.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,937,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBIN opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $62.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.