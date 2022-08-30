Nwam LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,665,000 after acquiring an additional 621,291 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121,116.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,720,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,641,000 after acquiring an additional 359,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 827,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.15. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

