Nwam LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
ICVT opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.