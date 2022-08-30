Nwam LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

