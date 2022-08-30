Nwam LLC Invests $283,000 in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.36% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 349.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,590,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,237,028 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 329.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 699,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after buying an additional 536,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,731,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,766,000.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

ARB opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

