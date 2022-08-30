Nwam LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.74.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

