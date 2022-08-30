Nwam LLC Purchases 1,427 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
BATS NULV opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.
