Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $264.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.33. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

