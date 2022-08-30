iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 60,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

