Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,672,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 170,413 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,764,000 after buying an additional 215,804 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $264,189,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

