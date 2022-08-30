Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $537,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UGI by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in UGI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

