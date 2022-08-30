Nwam LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $218.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

