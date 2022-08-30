Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.06. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.