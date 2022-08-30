Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 4,835 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Up 1.2 %

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

NYSE:GIS opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

