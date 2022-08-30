Nwam LLC Sells 553 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

