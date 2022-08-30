Nwam LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $615,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

