Nwam LLC Has $348,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 39,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,555,000 after buying an additional 655,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,998,000 after buying an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,876.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,876.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,685 shares of company stock worth $15,642,690. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10,539.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average of $117.69. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Datadog to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.30.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

