Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 3.55% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 305,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

