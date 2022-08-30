First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.99% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period.

LDSF stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

