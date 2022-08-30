Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1,801.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,051 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after purchasing an additional 678,504 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,743,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 581.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after purchasing an additional 442,780 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

