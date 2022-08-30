OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

OpGen Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

