BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.02

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.02 and traded as high as $38.37. BAE Systems shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 181,392 shares traded.

BAESY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $856.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in BAE Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in BAE Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

