BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.02

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.02 and traded as high as $38.37. BAE Systems shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 181,392 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BAESY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $856.25.
BAE Systems Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.