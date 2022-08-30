Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $723.47

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 723.47 ($8.74) and traded as high as GBX 725.50 ($8.77). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 706.50 ($8.54), with a volume of 797,757 shares changing hands.

DRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.14) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 616 ($7.44) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 836 ($10.10).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 715.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 723.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,385.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,921.57%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

