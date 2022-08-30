StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

Shares of SAFM opened at $204.00 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.34.

Institutional Trading of Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

