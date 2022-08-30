Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

AHPI opened at $1.84 on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -3.16.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Articles

