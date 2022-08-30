Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $189.12

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.12 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 202.60 ($2.45). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 193.30 ($2.34), with a volume of 1,318,304 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.32) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,757.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

