Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Meritor Price Performance

NYSE:MTOR opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. Meritor has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Get Meritor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.