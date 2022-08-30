ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OBSV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.
ObsEva Stock Up 6.7 %
ObsEva stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.20. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
