Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.89. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.
Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.