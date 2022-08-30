Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.89. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

