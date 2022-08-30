Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Price Performance

NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.

Institutional Trading of Intersect ENT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth $12,066,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 2,186.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 362,900 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 177.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 554,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 251,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 450.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 197,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 161,258 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

