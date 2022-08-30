ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $338.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $338.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.14.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $310.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.39 and a beta of 1.24. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $314.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.93.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $1,312,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,343,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $1,312,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,343,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $217,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,762 shares of company stock valued at $30,890,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

