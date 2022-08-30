Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Emergent Capital shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 4,586,300 shares changing hands.
Emergent Capital Stock Down 8.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 22.38, a current ratio of 22.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
About Emergent Capital
Emergent Capital, Inc engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
