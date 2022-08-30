Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 9.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 million, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

