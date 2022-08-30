Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 19th. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €142.60 ($145.51) on Monday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a one year high of €208.35 ($212.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €138.11 and its 200 day moving average is €149.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

