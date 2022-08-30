Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €4.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.18) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Uniper Trading Up 2.9 %

ETR UN01 opened at €5.59 ($5.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -0.25. Uniper has a one year low of €5.05 ($5.15) and a one year high of €42.45 ($43.32). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.42.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

